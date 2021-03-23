High-risk man, 87, reported missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing man they said was last seen leaving his home in south Columbus.

Lincoln Seymour Jr., 87, was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on Evergreen Road driving a 2004 gold Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Ohio license plate APN7068.

Lincoln is a white man with brown eyes and is bald. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

When he left the house, Lincoln was on his way to Buckeye Doughnuts on South High Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4017.