High-risk man, 82, reported missing from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 82-year-old man who Columbus Police describe as high risk was reported missing from the east side of Columbus Monday.

Bob E. Hasson Sr. is a white man with salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes.

Hasson is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark coat, dark long-sleeve shirt, and black jeans.

He was last seen leaving his Reynolds Crossing Drive home at approximately 1 p.m. Monday driving a white Toyota Tacoma with Ohio license plate CQS5106.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.