High-risk man, 82, reported missing from Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 82-year-old high-risk man has been reported missing Wednesday from the east side of Columbus.

Bob E. Hasson Sr. is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bob is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve cream colored shirt with stripes and black jeans.

Bob was last seen leaving his home on Reynolds Crossing Drive at approximately 2:20 p.m., driving a 2007 white Toyota Tacoma with an Ohio license plate CQS5106.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.