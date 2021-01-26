High-risk adult reported missing after downtown Columbus doctor’s appointment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 66-year-old high-risk man was reported missing Tuesday after arriving for a doctor’s appointment in downtown Columbus.

Raymond Donald Mooney is a white man, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing approximately 179 pounds.

Raymond has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light tan jacket and blue jeans.

He was last seen arriving for his doctor’s appointment at 1160 West Broad Street at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.