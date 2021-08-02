He’s back! Bob Nunnally returns to NBC4 Today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A familiar face will return to NBC4 Today on Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been off the air since June, but he is ready to get back to delivering the morning weather forecasts for NBC4 viewers.

Bob sent a message to viewers about his time off, and his return.

“I know you haven’t seen me for a couple of months, and it’s been rough,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with a number of different medical issues, but I’m back, I’m ready, and I’m raring to go.”

You can watch Bob’s message in the player above and see him on NBC4 Today starting at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.