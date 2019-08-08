Heroes of Dayton: Deborah Feldman heard “do something” and did something

DAYTON, OH (WCMH)– Deborah Feldman was in Dayton Sunday night when crowds chanted at Governor Mike DeWine “DO SOMETHING!” in the wake of a mass shooting that killed nine people earlier that morning. Although the chants were not directed at her, she took it upon herself to step up and listen.

When I heard the crowd say, “do something,” I know it meant more than guns. I know it meant they need to see action. Deborah Feldman, President and CEO, Dayton Children’s Hospital

Feldman’s “something” is an educational summit to support children’s mental health in Ohio. “Building Resiliency” will take place in Dayton on September 26.

“And frankly, I knew that had a governor who would answer my phone call and wanted to do something,” Feldman explained. “My life’s focus is kids, and so when I hear “do something” I hear, “do something for our kids.””

Dayton Mayor @nanwhaley and @DaytonChildrens President and CEO Deborah Feldman will join the Gov. & Lt. Gov. to announce the new effort to help support children’s mental health in Ohio. https://t.co/v8xMAXvjy7 — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) August 8, 2019

Like any true leader or hero, Feldman, says it’s not her, but others who deserve the recognition when it comes to helping children in the Dayton area.

“The heroes of Dayton are the caregivers of Dayton,” Feldman emphasized.

They’re the people who were at Miami Valley Hospital the night the [mass shooting] victims came in. They are the nurses that moved our children to the center of the hospital when there was a tornado that almost hit this building. There’s the emergency room nurses and physicians that see the children that have been abused or neglected and wrap their hearts and arms around them. Those are the heroes of Dayton. Deborah Feldman

Governor DeWine agrees, adding police, paramedics, and other first responders from Sunday morning to that list of heroes as well.

“This community has come together. There are a lot of heroes in this community as a result of this shooting,” DeWine reiterated. “This has been a real community effort, and Dayton can be very proud. This is a tough community. It’s a great community, and it showed how tough and great it was in the last few days.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD “Building Resiliency”