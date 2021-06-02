Hero wanted to capture masked comic thief in Hilliard — cape optional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A comic shop in Hilliard targeted by a dastardly thief posted an unusual reward on Wednesday.

The masked villain spun a story at Packrat Comics on Lattimer Street last Friday evening that he was a Florida game store owner, a not-unusual tale: Packrat Comics get visitors from around the country, the only comic shop in Ohio with a prestigious Eisner Award.

Then, while an employee had their back turned, the sticky-fingered bandit lifted a valuable Journey into Mystery, 112.

“He browsed the store for a little bit,” said Packrat Comics owner Teresa Colegrove. “Our employee ended up grabbing some trash, and taking it out. [The thief] got behind the counter, grabbed a comic, and put it under his sweatshirt.

“When he was confronted by the employee, he bolted for the door and left. It was a pretty quick process, and after reviewing security footage we were able to determine what it was he did,” Colegrove said.

The book was professionally valued. “It’s a graded comic where you send it to a professional company and they give it a numerical grade from 1-10,” explained Colegrove. “What we had was a Journey into Mystery 112, which the CGC gave a 7.0.

“The significance of that particular issue is that it’s a famous Incredible Hulk and Thor cover along with the Origin of Loki. It’s a key book, depending on current market trends, it could be between $750 to $1,000.”

Packrat Comics focuses on the positive during these situations, but prosecutes every theft. “For the people who help us find this gentleman, we are offering a reward. You will get to keep the comic that’s found and we will give you $100.00. Our objective is not to get the book back…. We want those who help us to keep it.”

The Incredible Hulk’s Lou Ferigno is heading to Packrat Comics on June 26 from 11am until the last fan is gone. Bring your items, or you can buy photos and posters to sign.

Hilliard Division of Police say the masked burglar in a gray hoodie and gray shoes escaped in a red, four-door sedan. Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Detective Metz at 614-334-2322.