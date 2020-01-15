Here’s why Hilliard’s new tourism chief thinks the suburb can become a family-friendly tourist destination

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hilliard is billing itself as Central Ohio’s top family-friendly tourist destination.

Tim Kauffman, director of Destination Hilliard, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, says the city is due to experience significant momentum in 2020 that could help boost its already-growing bed-tax revenue and lead to more visitor spending.

Among the developments: There are two hotels set to open in early 2020, a 94-room Towneplace Suites by Marriott and an 84-room Avid hotel. A “mini North Market” project called Center Street Market in Old Hilliard is scheduled to open in the coming months. And an Upper Arlington artist is set to start working this spring on a new, large-scale mural near the market space, the first piece funded by a new public art program.

