COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When it comes to trick or treat in central Ohio, there’s no one date that all communities agree on.

This year, for instance, Beggars’ Night dates range from Oct. 25 to 31. There is a unified suggested date for the region, however.

Each year, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) gives a recommended date for trick or treat. This year, that date is Thursday, Oct. 28. Columbus is observing that date, as are several other communities. MORPC said it makes the recommendation because local governments have supported a “suggested, unified trick-or-treat date for the region.”

MORPC’s website explains how it picks the date each year: “When Halloween, October 31, falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, Trick or Treat is held the Thursday prior to October 31. When October 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, Trick or Treat is held on October 31.”

MORPC said it will not change this year’s recommended date even in the face of bad weather. However, MORPC emphasizes that the final decision is up to each community: “Local communities make the decision to change or keep their trick-or-treat date and time.”

Since the dates vary so much, it’s always a good idea to check directly with a community’s website or the list maintained by NBC4. New Albany, for instance, on Tuesday changed its trick or treat to Sunday, Oct. 31. The original date had been set for Thursday, but it was moved because of the rain is in the forecast.