Here’s where Hot Chicken Takeover is opening next

Hot Chicken Takeover’s next local restaurant will be at Polaris.

The popular Columbus chain, which expanded to Cleveland last year, with its fourth restaurant, is coming to 435 Polaris Parkway. It will be on the end of a new strip center being built at the intersection of Polaris Pkwy. and Meridian Way, according to documents filed with the city of Westerville.

“We’re excited to open up in Westerville this summer,” said founder Joe DeLoss. “(Hot Chicken Takeover) has a lot of enthusiastic customers in Westerville and Lewis Center. We’re excited to better serve them.”

The restaurant features will include a patio as well as a pick-up window that will enable guests who order ahead to drive up and grab their food without needing to get out of their cars.

