Here’s when Cameron Mitchell is opening his next new restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s next new local restaurant will open in March.

The Pearl Dublin, located in the ever-expanding Bridge Park development, is in the stretch run toward its debut.

Hiring begins Monday for the restaurant, which expects to employ 70 to 80 servers, guest service associates, bartenders and kitchen staff.

The restaurant is at 88 N. High St., and the management team at the restaurant includes Executive Chef Kaitlin Sharbo, who comes from The Avenue in Grandview Heights, and General Manager Jill Armstrong, who most recently was at Harvey & Ed’s.

This is the first expansion for The Pearl brand. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants opened the first in the Short North in 2013.

