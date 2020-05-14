Here’s what’s opening in Ohio Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
patio_347714

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

OPENING MAY 15:

MORE: Coronavirus in Ohio: Reopening dates given for restaurants, bars, barbershops and salons

WHAT TO EXPECT:

  • Face coverings or masks of some kind are required for all workers
  • Establishment capacity limited
  • Waiting in car for appointment, rather than inside
  • Some establishments may require customers to wear masks
  • Possible limited hours of operation

Malls and other retail store re-opened Tuesday with similar regulations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools