Here’s how you can get a free ride to the polls this election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio volunteers don’t want a lack of transportation to prevent voters from casting their ballots. Several groups are stepping up to provide free rides to the polls for the 2020 election.

“It is a barrier, but I think a lot of folks are recognizing it’s a barrier and really doing something about it,” explained Maria Bruno, the civic engagement coordinator and policy analyst for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO).

Bruno said transportation and other voting barriers disproportionately affect low-income voters and those with mobility and license issues.

In a typical year, the statewide coalition would coordinate free transportation for individuals hoping to vote in-person, but health and safety restrictions made the statewide effort infeasible. Instead, other grassroots organizations are offering their services.

“People in this community want to make their voice heard. They want to vote. They know how important this election is, so we’re doing everything we can to help them,” said Mike Premo, the director of community engagement at Community Development for All People.

For several months, the faith-based organization has been engaging its clients at its south side market, church and free store through voter registration drives, absentee ballot application assistance and a town hall with Franklin County Board of Elections director Ed Leonard.

“Part of the reason we do what we do is because there have been a number of systemic barriers put in place, we feel deliberately, to make it harder for people to vote,” Premo explained.

Volunteers are offering free rides to anyone living nearby Community Development for All People through Election Day.

Shana Ward uses services at the market and free store and is rebuilding her life after years of homelessness. She said voter education initiatives at the YWCA encouraged her to register for the first time.

Ward, 53, explained, “I never thought my vote would count. I always thought that the people that had the money were the ones that always made the decisions on who was going to win. But now I know it’s everybody. Everybody needs to vote.”

Here’s a list of transportation services available for voters:

-COTA Bus Service:

COTA Home page

All routes are free during health crisis

-Community Development for All People:

ForAllPeople.org

For residents in 43205, 43206, 43207 area codes

Call 614-445-7342 Ex. 22 or message on social media here

-Columbus Stand Up!:

ColumbusStandup.org

Call or Text 614-259-7391

-Ohio State Student Life:

For students registered to vote in Franklin County only

Available for early voting Oct. 24, 26, 27

Learn more here

-COHHIO:

COHHIO Home page

Email ohiovotes@cohhio.org for help connecting with transportation statewide

Rideshare Companies:

Both Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides on Election Day

Other resources: