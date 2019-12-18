Here’s how to win a FREE ‘Dream Wedding’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Weddings can be expensive and they can take a lot of planning.

Do you know a recently engaged couple or are you engaged?

You could possibly bypass all the planning and save a lot of money! You have the chance to win a “Dream Wedding” in Lancaster.

Here’s the deal: The Mill Event Center (The Mill) is giving away a once-in-a-lifetime Dream Wedding that will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at The Mill in Lancaster.

Residents of Fairfield County and bordering counties Perry, Licking, Franklin, Pickaway and Hocking are eligible to submit an entry for the Dream Wedding from Nov. 18 to Dec. 27.

You still have time to enter!

“The winning couple will be announced at The Mill’s Wedding Showcase on Jan. 19, 2020.

In addition to celebrating their wedding day complimentary of The Mill, the couple will receive catering by The Smoked Food Factory, décor courtesy of Party Plus Rentals and more to share with up to 150 guests of their choice.

The couple will choose from a guided selection of wedding day details outlined by The Mill.

Residents of the six eligible counties can enter to be considered for the Dream Wedding via email or mail-in essay from Nov. 18 – Dec. 27.

Nominations must be submitted directly by the couple and not on their behalf.

Semi-finalists will be determined and notified for interviews by the Dream Wedding Selection Board.

Following interviews, the board will announce finalists by Jan. 10, 2020, when the public will have the opportunity to submit online votes for their favorite couple prior to the announcement on Jan. 19, 2020.

Nominees must be residents of Fairfield or contiguous counties listed above and willing to celebrate their wedding day with the Dream Wedding Giveaway participating vendors.

Couples will be responsible for wedding expenses beyond those outlined in the Dream Wedding or those exceeding the awarded amount granted by each vendor.

Nomination instructions and a full list of rules and exclusions are available at www.themilleventcenter.com/dreamwedding.