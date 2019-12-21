Here’s how the next generation is reshaping Conrads, the iconic Ohio State gift shop

Jonathan Cohen was just a boy when he started helping his grandparents at Conrads College Gifts, their iconic Ohio State-centric gift and apparel shop on Lane Avenue. Now that his parents and older relatives have decided to retire from the business that Jack and Violet Cohen started in 1969, the 30-year-old Jonathan Cohen gets to fulfill a lifelong dream.

“I helped out bagging at the register when I was little,” he said. “In high school, I worked there part time. I studied business at Ohio State because I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to take over Conrads one day.”

Cohen’s relatives planning to find a new use for the 8,700-square-foot building at 316 West Lane Ave., which closes at the end of the year. And they’re planning to sell the business, Conrads College Gifts Inc., to Cohen.

In the meantime, he formed his own company, Conrads College Gifts LLC, to start fresh in a smaller, newer space in Easton Gateway at 4191 Worth Ave., near the shopping center that houses Dick’s Sporting Goods, Petco, Whole Foods and The Container Store.

