Here’s how the chicken shortage is impacting Hot Chicken Takeover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– Hot Chicken Takeover is tweaking its menu as national chicken shortages force changes.

In a message to customers Wednesday, the Columbus-based restaurant operator said that it will take the white bone-in chicken breast option off its menus and that the price of wings will increase at all of its locations, citing supply chain volatility and rising costs.

“Covid has disrupted our company in ways we could never have imagined. Early on, it was easier to anticipate – it was all about challenges with real estate, investment, construction delays, employee health, etc.,” the company wrote. “But soon after that initial fallout, the disruptions became a lot more persistent and sneaky.

“From shortages of chicken and disposables to staffing challenges and even costly price swings, we continue to roll with the punches.”

Though it is subtracting one item from the menu, it will add others.

Hot Chicken Takeover teased a new plant-based protein that is coming soon. It also said it continues to work toward converting its restaurants to be able to offer gluten-free chicken as an everyday option.

The company also shared an update on its Covid protocols in light of the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Ohio giving businesses the ability to drop masking and social distancing requirements should they so choose.

Hot Chicken Takeover employees will still wear masks and the restaurants will still enforce social distancing guidelines. But customers can do as they like as far as masks are concerned.

The chain joins other restaurants and retailers in relaxing mask mandates and other Covid requirements. Some say they are tired of fighting with customers over that issue.

Hot Chicken Takeover has four Central Ohio restaurants and three in Cleveland, including a delivery-only “ghost” kitchen operating servicing the city’s downtown.

