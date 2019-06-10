HER Realtors donate $10,000 to help NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack campaign

COLUMBUS – NBC4 (WCMH-TV) is teaming up with HER Realtors to provide backpacks and supplies to 25 school districts in Franklin and Licking Counties. HER Realtors generous donation will now be matched by NBC4 viewers, businesses and organizations stepping up to make financial contributions to the Stuff the Backpack Campaign.

“Helping families and giving back to the communities we serve is incredibly important to our organization. We are happy to partner with NBC4 on this meaningful program and offer our HER Realtor offices as drop off locations for donations. It is very gratifying to know that we are helping kids get the school year off to a successful start,“ said Leanne Chylik, Chief Marketing Officer for HER Realtors.

“I am so happy that the Columbus business community is stepping up to support our Stuff the Backpack campaign and HER Realtors is helping to lead the way,“ said Ken Freedman, VP & General Manager of NBC4. “Through their generous donation so many more local students and teachers will be positively impacted and have the supplies they need to succeed on the first day of school. Now HER Realtors’ donation will allow us to challenge our community to match this generous donation.”

On Monday, May 20 HER Realtors helped launch the 2019 Stuff the Backpack Campaign with a special Call 4 where viewers called in to donate and match funds. The Stuff The Backpack donation match continues online at www.NBC4i.com/Backpack. Viewers can make a secure credit card donation and have the donation doubled.

For the second year, NBC4 will hold a summer-long school supply drive to help make sure local students are ready to learn at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. This year, the station’s backpack drive will expand from 1 district to benefit 25 school districts.

All donations are 100% tax deductible through NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack fiscal sponsor, the United Way of Central Ohio.

