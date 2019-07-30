Hemp legal in Ohio, but farmers must wait to start planting

FILE – This July 2016 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture shows industrial hemp growing in a field in North Dakota’s Benson County. In Arizona, farmers will soon begin planting commercial hemp under a 2018 state law that just took effect once the state issues required licenses. (North Dakota Department of Agriculture via AP,File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hemp is now legal in Ohio, but don’t expect farmers to be able to grow it anytime soon.

With Governor DeWine’s signature of Senate Bill 57, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is now setting up a license structure for farmers interested in growing hemp.

According to the Department of Agriculture, licenses will be required for farmers, processors and research facilities. Those licenses are not yet available.

The goal is to have farmers licensed and able to plant hemp by spring 2020.

The Department of Agriculture has set up a website where the