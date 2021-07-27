Helping mail carriers beat the heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kevin Maynard, who’s been a mail carrier for 27 years, sorts mail before he goes out on his walking route. Today he’s on the South Side of Columbus, and it’s 90 degrees.

“The heat’s the biggest thing in the summer time,” Maynard says, but customers are generous. “They’ll meet us at the door and ask us, or they will leave [water] in their mailbox with a note on it, that it’s for us, or they will tell us they put it in the cooler by the front door on ice.”

Mail carriers can go from hot to overheated very quickly, says Maynard. “You have to be careful and watch for the signs of heat exhaustion: headache, confusion, weakness — it will set on quick”

Management teams have water with them, and will get that to any mail carrier in distress. The carriers also start drinking water the night before, in the morning, and take breaks in the shade.

If you want to help your carrier out, leave electrolyte replacers like Gatorade, or cold bottled water in the mailbox or in a marked cooler on the porch. Avoid anything with caffeine, or so-called energy drinks, Maynard advised.