Help wanted: School districts across the region looking for extra support staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — School districts across the region are looking for extra support staff this school year. Some are putting the call for help on social media and they’re all calling for one thing — substitutes.

The Reynoldsburg city school district is just one of many local schools looking for some help.

“Just different various capacities we need support for our students in,” said Reynoldsburg director of human resources Jamie Wilson.

Wilson says some of the position they‘re looking for at a September 28 job fair include substitute teachers, substitute secretaries, substitute health aids, and substitute aids. Help is key now more than ever with the pandemic.

“It’s always been a need but we definitely, with different quarantines and things like that, are looking for people who are willing to come in and work with us,” Wilson said.

Olentangy Schools posted to social media putting a call out for subs as well as aides and custodians.

Westerville City Schools has an online list of needs, including cafeteria help and recess aids.

Meanwhile, Hilliard City Schools are looking for intervention specialists.

Bus drivers are also needed throughout central Ohio.

“I do feel that the pandemic has affected [those available] greatly but there’s a lot of districts across the state and nation that were kind of teetering on this need prior to the pandemic, so we’re always looking for good people,” said Chris Reed, the Executive Manager of Business at Reynoldsburg City Schools.

He’s hoping to snag some substitute bus drivers and hire more full time drivers as well. Reynoldsburg, like many districts, is willing to help pay for training.

There are some volunteer positions at Reynoldsburg, but Wilson says many of the jobs they’re looking to fill require specific certifications.

“We will help you set that up and oftentimes we work with our candidates to apply for the right licensure, but at this particular job fair there are some certifications and qualifications that you need,” she said.

Wilson says they’ll re-evaluate their staffing levels in the new year and added finding substitutes for a lot of these positions was difficult before the pandemic.

Reynoldsburg will host their job fair on September 28 at 7932 E. Main Street.. The substitute position portion will be at the central office from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The bus driver portion will be held in two sessions: 9:00 a.m. to noon and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.