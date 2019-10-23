HELP WANTED: Census 2020 kicks off campaign to hire 500,000 employees

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– 2020 is upon us, and the United States Census Bureau is looking to hire hundreds of thousands of temporary workers by this coming Spring.

The @uscensusbureau is kicking off its #Census2020 recruitment campaign to hire thousands of census takers across the country! Earn extra income while helping ensure everyone in your community has a voice in the Census. Learn more at https://t.co/8nG51W7YXM #OhioCensus2020 pic.twitter.com/x7opbsD5xi — Ohio Development (@OhioDevelopment) October 21, 2019

According to the Census Bureau, to be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

be at least 18 years old

have a valid Social Security number

be a U.S. citizen

have a valid email address.

complete an application and answer assessment questions

be able to speak, read, and write in English (excluding Puerto Rico)

be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.

pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting

commit to completing training

be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends

Most jobs require employees to:

have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license (unless public transportation is readily available)

have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training)

In Central Ohio there is a regional U.S. Census Bureau located in Columbus ( 401 N Front St. #200) where temporary office positions are available to fill in addition to door-to-door census takers.

In Ohio the pay range for all positions including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff is $14 to $18 per hour.

Decennial census data are used to determine representation in Congress, as well as how funds are spent for roads, schools, hospitals, and more.

Throughout the state there are several in-person recruiting events people can attend to learn more about the Census 2020 recruiting through Oct. 27, or you can CLICK HERE to learn more and apply online.