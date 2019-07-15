Help Licking County Humane Society keep their dogs cool

LICKING COUNTY (WCMH) — The Licking County Humane Society is asking the public to help keep their animals cool this summer.

The humane society posted on Facebook that it is asking for donations of kiddie pools over the next couple of days.

“We are in need of baby pools to help our dogs cope with the dangerously hot weather predicted,” the post stated. “Our canine center is not air conditioned (until after the expansion is finished). Please donate a baby pool over the next couple days to help keep our furry friends cool.”

Posted by Licking County Humane Society on Monday, July 15, 2019

