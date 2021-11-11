KENTON, Ohio (WCMH)–The Kenton Police Department said Thursday that 7-year-old Trinity Hurt is considered missing and endangered. Several local agencies are searching for the young girl.

She was last seen wearing pink or purple pajamas at her home in the 600 block of Leighton Street in Kenton, Ohio.

Trinity weighs about 60 lbs., has brown hair, and is about 4.5 feet tall.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Trinity, please contact the Kenton Police Department at 419-673-0771 or the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 419-673-1268