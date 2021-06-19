Helicopter, fire engine up for bid in Marion auction

1974 Hughes/Schweizer 269 C helicopter, up for sale at the Marion City/County Auction June 26, 2021.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire engine, helicopter, and collectible automobiles are among the items for sale at a public auction in Marion scheduled for next weekend.

According to Higgins Auctions, which will be conducting the sale at the Marion City/County auction, the helicopter is a 1974 Hughes/Schweizer 269 C with a total fly time of 11,282.4 hours.

The fire engine is a 1990 Stuphen Deluge Fire Truck with 99,124 miles and 9,649 hours in service.

In addition, more than 15 vehicles will be up for sale, including a 1969 Pontiac GTO with just over 46,000 miles and a 2003 Jaguar Type X with 133,285 miles.

The Marion City/County auction is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Marion Municipal Airport. Online bidding for the helicopter and vehicles will be available beginning at 10 a.m.

