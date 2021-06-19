Helicopter, fire engine up for bid in Marion auction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1974 Hughes/Schweizer 269 C helicopter, up for sale at the Marion City/County Auction June 26, 2021.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire engine, helicopter, and collectible automobiles are among the items for sale at a public auction in Marion scheduled for next weekend.

According to Higgins Auctions, which will be conducting the sale at the Marion City/County auction, the helicopter is a 1974 Hughes/Schweizer 269 C with a total fly time of 11,282.4 hours.

The fire engine is a 1990 Stuphen Deluge Fire Truck with 99,124 miles and 9,649 hours in service.

In addition, more than 15 vehicles will be up for sale, including a 1969 Pontiac GTO with just over 46,000 miles and a 2003 Jaguar Type X with 133,285 miles.

The Marion City/County auction is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Marion Municipal Airport. Online bidding for the helicopter and vehicles will be available beginning at 10 a.m.

For more on the auction, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss