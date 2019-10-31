Hebron passes joint fire district resolution

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Village of Hebron and Union Township are moving forward with creating a joint fire district. During a special meeting Wednesday night, the village council approved the resolution to create the fire district. The meeting only lasted a few minutes.

It was much different than Union Township’s Monday night meeting on the issue. During that sometimes contentious meeting, Union Township trustees voted 2-1 in favor of the resolution. Some Union Township residents who were there are arguing the joint fire district will hurt fire and EMS response times and raise taxes. Trustees have said having the joint district will shorten response times.

According to Village of Hebron Mayor Mike McFarland, Wednesday’s passage of the resolution paves the way for the creation of a Joint Fire District Board. He says the board will figure out the logistics behind how the district will operate.

“The board will develop a business plan, then they will determine if that business plan is what they want to offer to the residents of the township,” said McFarland. “Then they will determine what that’s going to cost and what millage will be necessary in order to accomplish that.”

McFarland also said the joint fire district goes into effect November 1.

“The fire district goes into effect on paper November 1, that then allows us to form a board and allows both parties to then, with the formation of the board, allow the board to start doing its work,” McFarland said.

This will also impact Granville Township since it currently has a contract with Union Township providing service to the northern part of Union Township. Granville Township Trustee Dan VanNess tells NBC4 says they’ll be working with the county prosecutor to see what exactly this means for the township going forward.