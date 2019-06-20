Heavy rains floods roads, causes landslides in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Heavy rain has led to flooded roads and landslides across parts of Ohio.

High water in central Ohio forced closure of numerous roads in Columbus and part of Interstate 71 near Grove City Wednesday night. A rescue team from Franklin County’s sheriff’s office retrieved at least one stranded motorist.

Police in western Ohio’s Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn) said a hospital emergency room that reported several inches of water closed Wednesday night. It reopened Thursday.

Rain in southwestern Ohio caused a landslide on a Cincinnati-area parkway. The Riverbend Music Center along the Ohio River east of Cincinnati postponed a Thursday evening music concert, citing heavy rainfall and the rising river.

A landslide closed part of State Route 7 in eastern Ohio’s Jefferson County. There was also a mudslide in Stubenville.

Our crews and customers are dealing with the after effects of all the recent rain. A mudslide in Steubenville has caused… Posted by AEP Ohio on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Rain was forecast to continue Thursday across much of Ohio.