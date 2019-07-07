Heavy rains bring flash flood to Licking County community

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Flash floods made their way to Pataskala following a heavy downpour Saturday, flooding yards and leaving streets covered with water.

“All of a sudden, it was downpouring like crazy and I looked in the backyard,” said resident Marty Dahlman. “And the backyard was a lake. Anyone wants waterfront property in Pataskala, I have it now.”

Dahlman can laugh at the situation now, but that wasn’t what he wanted or expected to see at his home on Linda Avenue.

“I happen to live in the low point,” he said. “The people at the high end came down and said, ‘Hello.’ They don’t have much problem with that, just through here.”

He said flooding has happened before in the neighborhood, and actually used to be worse before some upgrades were made.

It’s not all bad for the retired Pataskala School teacher, though. He said he and other neighbors are finding ways to make the best of a bad situation.

“The kid next door splashing around in it,” Dahlman said. “Dogs come out and run around in it.”

Photo courtesy Paula Weatherman

When it comes to folks wanting to drive through it, though, he hopes they understand that’s not OK.

“We just want people to do it slowly, so they don’t create big waves that pushes it in other people’s basements.”

Neighborhood residents hope the rain holds off for a while, saying they will be keeping a close eye on weather conditions.