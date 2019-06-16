Heavy rain, rising waters have Marion County residents on watch

MARION COUNTY (WCMH) — High waters in Marion County have homeowners waking up to ponds in their yards and flooded streets.

The state highway State Route 203 between Prospect and State Route 4 is closed in both directions due to flooding, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation,

One homeowner said he is praying their home does not flood.

“(The water reached) almost to the back of the car and the truck. It completely engulfed the trailer over there,” said homeowner Mikel Link.

The water has since receded, but Link worries water levels could get back to that area of his yard or, even worse, reach his home on Route 47.

“I’m going to try and maybe get some sandbags to put around the garage,” he said. “At least to keep it out of the garage.”

Link said in certain parts of his yard, the water reaches as high as three feet.

“There were a lot of roads that were closed last night,” he said. “There was a lot of rain that fell really, really quickly.”

Link lives close to Route 203, where “Road Closed” signs are posted and there are pools of water on the roadway.

On Sunday — Father’s Day — Link watched his three-year-old and four-year-old play, counting his blessings.

“Thankfully, it’s not in my basement,” he said. “We have had basement water issues before…yeah, there’s a lot of water here.” He added he’s going to keep a watchful eye on the weather tonight and over the coming days.