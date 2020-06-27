Heath Police looking for man who chased woman on bike path

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Heath Police Department is investigating an incident where a man allegedly chased a woman on a bike path Saturday.
According to Heath Police, the incident occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. between South 22nd Street and Heath High School.
The woman was able to get away unharmed.
Police describe the suspect as a white male approximately 6-feet tall with white or gray hair and some facial hair. He was wearing a black shirt and light colored pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Heath Police at 740-522-2141.