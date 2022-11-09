DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint.

A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

During the robberies, Crawmer donned a face mask and demanded cash from the bank’s tellers, Parker said. In each case, he removed a handgun from his pocket and racked the slide to show the tellers it was real and loaded.

The robberies took place in July and August 2021, with Crawmer stealing $3,350 from People Savings Bank in Urbana, more than $3,000 from Richwood Bank in Springfield and about $1,300 from Civista Bank in West Liberty, according to Parker.

As part of Crawmer’s conviction, he was forced to give up two pistols and a rifle.