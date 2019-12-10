Heath HS grad dies while at Hocking College

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Logan Lewis (20) died December 5 at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. His mother, Jamie Baker, wrote on social media that her son died from an allergy to milk.

The 2018 Heath High School graduate was in his second year in the medical cannabis laboratory sciences program a the college.

Photo Courtesy Jamie Baker

“The College wishes to express its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Logan. Currently, we are focusing on providing comfort and healing to our campus,” wrote Hocking Colleges marketing and Communications person Timothy Brunicardi to NBC4i.com. “Counseling services are being provided to students and staff during this difficult time.

A celebration of life service for Logan E. Lewis, 20 of Heath will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. You can read the full obituary here.

