HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Ellis Booth, the athletic director at Heath High school, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to school principal Kat Fields.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Booth family and the entire Heath community. Ellis was a father, coach, administrator, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Heath lost a great Bulldog today. Please send a thought and prayer for his family. — Heath Football (@HEATHHSFOOTBALL) December 5, 2020

Booth was the athletic director for Heath High school since 2016. He also was the former principal at Heath High School from 2006 until 2016.

New Albany and Granville tweeted their condolences for the Booth’s family and the Heath community.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to @HeathSports and the family of their Athletic Director, Ellis Booth.



Coach Booth was an outstanding man and Athletic Administrator, and he will be incredibly missed. #BulldogStrong — New Albany Athletics (@napls_athletics) December 5, 2020