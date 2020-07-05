Heat continues this weekend and into next week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 94

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 70

Monday: Mainly sunny, hot and muggy, high 95

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up, high 95

Wednesday: Heat continues, watch for pop-ups, high 94

Thursday: Afternoon pop-ups, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Thanks to high pressure in charge, we’re going to see more sunshine and hot temperatures.

Just like yesterday, we’re starting off with a mostly clear sky and lows around 70. We haven’t had much of a breeze to circulate air and help clear out debris from fireworks, so air quality alerts are in effect for parts of the area.

Today will look very similar to yesterday. We’ll see sunshine quickly warm temperatures into the mid 90s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Any breeze that we get during the day will be light and provide little to no relief, so if you have to be outside make sure that you are doing things like staying hydrated, finding shade, taking breaks when you need to and wearing light, loose fitting clothing.

Since dew point temperatures will stay in the 60s, humidity shouldn’t be too much of an extra issue, but it could add a degree or two to the heat index this afternoon.

The heat will stick around as we head into the workweek, and will be paired with higher humidity. This will bring heat index values up to the 95-100 degree range.

The heat and more available moisture will also stir up a daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to pop up from Tuesday into the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz