Hearings to resume on bill over Ohio State sex abuse scandal

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio House committee is resuming hearings on a proposal to enable survivors to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss.

The action Tuesday comes a week after the governor and the leader of the Ohio House said publicly they feel the university should get the matter settled.

About 350 men have sued the school in federal court, but months of mediation haven’t produced a settlement.

The pending legislation would let the accusers sue under state law instead. Ohio State officials insist they’re committed to a “monetary resolution” and pursuing a resolution in mediation.