Hearing rescheduled for July in Adam Coy trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pre-trial hearing for former Columbus police officer Adam Coy has been rescheduled.

Coy is facing several charges in the fatal shooting of Andre’ Hill.

Coy was supposed to appear Monday for a pre-trial hearing, but it has been rescheduled for July 21.

In April, Coy was indicted on a charge of reckless homicide after being previously indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.

Reckless homicide is a lesser charge compared with murder. A representative from the state attorney general’s office, which is serving as special prosecutor in the case, said the two indictments will be merged and that the charges of dereliction of duty will be dropped.

Coy was sent to Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. He found Hill, 47, in the garage of a house where Hill was a guest. Moments later, Coy yelled to a fellow officer, “There’s a gun!” before firing four times at Hill.

Only after firing did Coy activate his body camera. Hill laid on the ground until medics arrived minutes later, and he later died at a nearby hospital. His death sparked protests around the city, coming weeks after the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.

Coy was fired from the police force a week later.