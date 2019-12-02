Hearing scheduled for OU fraternity member charged after pledge’s death

Local News
ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — One of the fraternity members charged in the death of an Ohio University student will be making his first appearance before a judge. 

Joshua Androsac is facing several charges, including Involuntary Manslaughter, in connection to the death of Collin Wiant.  

A year after Wiant was found dead in the Sigma Pi Epsilon fraternity annex house, nine people, including seven members, are charged in connection to his death. 

Saxon Angell-Perez, James Dylan Wanke and Dominic A. Figliola, who are also facing charges in Wiant’s death, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in late November.  

Wiant was a pledge at the fraternity at Ohio University. A toxicology report showed he died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion. 

