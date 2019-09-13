Hearing scheduled for man charged with injuring OSHP trooper in crash

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The man charged with hurting an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper during a wrong-way crash in June, is scheduled to face a judge, Friday.  

Michael Marchak is scheduled to have a hearing in Morrow County on several charges, including aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence. 

Investigators say Marchak was allegedly driving the wrong way in a stolen van when he collided head-on with OSHP Trooper Jason Phillips, who had been dispatched on reports of an impaired driver on I-71N near Mount Gilead. 

Troopers state Marchak tested positive for meth. 

Phillips is now resting at home but has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

