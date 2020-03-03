Hearing schedule for man charged in connection to Ohio University fraternity pledge’s death

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — A man charged in connection to the hazing death of an Ohio University fraternity pledge will appear in court, Tuesday.

James Wanke is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of Collin Wiant, including involuntary manslaughter.

Wiant, who was from Dublin, died in 2018 at a house used for fraternity activities.

A year after Wiant was found dead in the Sigma Pi fraternity, Epsilon chapter annex house, nine people, including seven members, are charged in connection to his death.

Wiant was a pledge at the fraternity at Ohio University. An autopsy found he died of suffocation after ingesting nitrious oxide.

Wanke is the manager of a store in Athens, which allegedly sold the nitrous oxide gas.

Wanke was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.