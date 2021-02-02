Health workers work to reach high demand of vaccinating Black and brown communities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Health workers say vaccinating Black and brown communities is in high demand all-across the nation, including right here in central Ohio.

As more vaccines are distributed, PrimaryOne Health says they need to do more for them.

According to the CEO of PrimaryOne Health, Charleta Tavares, she says a total of 320 people ages 75 and up received the vaccine at their pop-up vaccine site last week. This week, they are finding about one third of that number were people of color.

“I was not shocked. Do I wish it was a higher percentage of black and brown communities? absolutely..but I dounderstand the difficulties,” said Tavares.

Some of those difficulties range from having access to transportation, finding it difficult to schedule appointments because of technology issues and more.

“Language barriers, cultural barriers, and then as we have older adults, we also have the issue of needing a loved one to get take that vaccine,’ said Tavares.

She says this is why it’s critical they get more notice of when the vaccines will be arriving. She wants to make sure her team calls, texts, and sends out letters informing people of this.

“We had Friday and over the weekend to try to get in touch with our patients. Those over 80, we had more than 671 of our own patients over the age of 80. Remember, we were doing robo- calls, texting, but those over 80 aren’t as text savvy,” she said.

Tavares says she doesn’t want to see this happen again. Once they tackle this issue, PrimaryOne Health’s chief clinical officer, Jeffrey Marable says more can be done for central Ohio.

“We know that the Linden area is certainly one in which a lot of folks of color live in. We also know the Franklinton area, and the east side of Columbus.”

However, he also knows one more thing needs to be earned–trust among the community.

“We are there for them. We are working with them. We need to make sure we work on that just as much as we administer the vaccine.”