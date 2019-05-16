Health system: delay patient deaths’ lawsuits during probe

An Ohio health system wants to put on hold civil lawsuits over allegations that a doctor ordered excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients who died.

Mount Carmel Health System found that the doctor, William Husel, ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 central Ohio patients over several years.

The system faced 27 wrongful-death lawsuits, with a few settled so far. In response to lawsuits, Husel denies negligently or intentionally causing deaths.

Mount Carmel says in court filings this week that until criminal and licensing board investigations are completed it can’t access information it needs to defend itself.

Attorney Gerald Leeseberg represents several families suing Mount Carmel. He opposes the request, calling it a cover-up attempt aimed at stopping independent investigations.