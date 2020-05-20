Ohio health officials warn about contact tracing scammers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health is warning about scams tied to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s fielding reports about scammers posing as contact tracing workers who then angle to steal personal information.

“The last thing we want is for people to feel like they’re being taken advantage of during this pandemic,” Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said.

Dr. Roberts touts contact tracing as a critical and effective way to track and ultimately prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Once you identify a case, you want to contain that case. You want to isolate that case, get them out of the public so they’re no longer spreading the infection. And then you want to identify anyone they’ve been exposed to during the infectious period,” she explained.

Columbus Public Health is currently building its team of contact tracers. Like the state and other local health departments, it’s put out a call for dozens of what the Ohio Health Director has called “disease detectives.”

Around 135 people will be on a dedicated CPH team calling and texting individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Through interviews with patients, the staff will establish a list of others who may have been exposed, contact those people, and monitor their symptoms and test results if necessary.

Dr. Roberts explained the process requires little more information than a name, date of birth and contact number.

“We never ask for financial information whatsoever. That’s not necessary, it’s not needed, and we would never do that,” she said.

Here’s how you can spot a fake contact tracer:

-They ask for a social security number, bank or financial information

-They demand payment for information or testing

-An unsolicited text or email claims you’ve been exposed to the virus and includes a suspicious link

If you’re in doubt, ask the contact tracer for a phone number to call back and then verify the contact with your local health department.

Columbus Public Health is asking healthcare providers to warn positive patients that a representative will be reaching out to ask about contacts. Staff will also encourage patients to tell their list of contacts to expect a call or text.

Dr. Roberts wants patients to be cautious with personal information, but also encourages everyone to cooperate with the real contact tracing team.

“Most importantly, participation is trying to help our community reduce the spread of this virus. It’s not mandatory, but it is vital to our public health response.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office says it’s starting to receive tips from consumers about potential contact tracing scams and encourages anyone who suspects a scam to call 1-800-282-0515 or file a complaint at www.OhioProtects.org.

To become a contact tracing staff member at Columbus Public Health, call 614-645-1519.