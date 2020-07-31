Health officials: Fentanyl being mixed with other drugs leading to fatal overdoses in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Health officials in Franklin County are warning people afer several fatal overdoses due to fentanyl.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, there have been six fatal overdose deaths since Thursday.

Columbus Public Health officials say fentanyl is being mixed with all street drugs, including cocaine.

“Take steps to protect health and prevent deaths by using fentanyl test strips and always having naloxone on hand,” CPH tweeted, Friday.

For more information visit: https://www.columbus.gov/cfcap/