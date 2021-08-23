Health experts from across the state to discuss COVID-19 in kids, increase of RSV

Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several health experts in Ohio will be holding news conferences to talk about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in children.  

At 11 a.m., Monday, chief medical officer with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dr. Rustin Morse, and chief nursing officer Lee Ann Wallace are scheduled to hold a news conference to provide information on the impact of COVID-19 in children, how to differentiate between COVID-19 and RSV, as well as Nationwide Children’s preparedness to continue caring for central Ohio’s children. 

Shortly after, at 11:30 a.m., Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by health officials with other children’s hospitals across the state to discuss the increase of COVID-19 cases in kids in Ohio, as well as the growing number of cases of respiratory illnesses. 

According to the ODH’s website, 13.5% of 0-19 age group in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

