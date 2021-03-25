Health experts concerned over COVID-19 plateau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During this Thursday COVID19 update, Gov. Mike DeWine pointed out the state has plateaued when it comes to new daily case numbers. Statewide numbers and in the city of Columbus had both been steadily declining. Numbers from both the Ohio Department of Health and Columbus Public Health show they’ve been flattening out.

“We are really at a point now where our cases have plateaued. The plateau continues, there’s some indication it might be going up but Dr. Vanderhoff told me today he’s not ready to label it that way yet and we hope that’s not what happens,” said DeWine.

There are multiple reasons for the plateau, according to Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner of Columbus Public Health. She says it’s likely because of new variants of COVID19 and more people traveling recently. She also points to what’s happening in some neighboring states, as does Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infection disease expert with OhioHealth.

“My concern is Ohio is next to Michigan, Ohio is next to Pennsylvania, and those two states have trends in the wrong direction. COVID19 does not follow county or state lines so we could very likely see an increase in the state of Ohio,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

Both doctors say the fact numbers are not going down should serve as a reminder to keep social distancing and wearing masks.

“The less we adhere to the mitigation efforts, the public health prevention methods that we put in place, the more likely we could become one of those states,” said Dr. Roberts.

The governor also gave an update on where the state stands in the measurement of cases per 100 thousand people per two weeks. Gov DeWine has said once the state is at 50 cases per 100 thousand people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted. According to DeWine, the latest two week period has the state at 146.9

“Our numbers are still too high, we are really at a race in getting shots into peoples’ arms,” said Dr. Gastaldo.