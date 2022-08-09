COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace.

Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount.

“The Classic For Columbus organization, the event’s presenting sponsors and stakeholders are

committed to holding this world-class event in Columbus, Ohio,” Pace said.

The inaugural 2021 game, showcasing HBCUs, was held at Ohio Stadium and attracted more than

24,000 fans. Kentucky State University defeated Central State University from Ohio.

The highlight of the match-up was the half-time show featuring the Ultimate Battle of The Bands.

Before the game, thousands of people attended educational, multicultural and social events held

all over Ohio State University’s campus. More than 2,500 students attended the College,

Career & Community Fair where they were connected with scholarships and job opportunities.

Classic For Columbus produced the HBCU Football Classic in August 2021 and followed up

with the College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza at Nationwide Arena this

past April.

The All-Star Game showcased top players from HBCUs and dynamic players from colleges across Ohio, including The Ohio State University, Bowling Green and Miami of Ohio.

Pace, who is a Columbus native, applauded his city for making the events a success.

“This is more than fun and games,” said Pace, referring to his organization’s disclosure of financial

statements. “In our first year, Classic For Columbus and its presenting sponsors, Nationwide and

Huntington Bank, awarded over $430,000 to scholarship programs and HBCUs.”