Hazy skies from Western wildfires continue to bring spectacular sunsets in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –This weekend brought a vivid sunset caused by a residual smoky haze carried by the upper-level winds transporting smoke particles more than 2,000 miles. The full thunder (buck) moon also took on a reddish-tinge Friday night.

The red-orange glow results from the longer wavelengths of sunlight traveling through plumes of smoke favorably scattered as the sun’s rays near the horizon, traveling a greater distance.

More than 80 large wildfires burned in the Western states this week, where severe to extreme drought affects nearly 64 percent of the region. Dry vegetation provides tinder for fires fueled by extreme heat and prolonged, relentless drought conditions, fanned by wind and often triggered by dry lightning–thunderstorms that no longer carry ground-reaching rain due to evaporation below the cloud base.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon, about 300 miles southeast of Portland, is 40 percent contained now that winds have subsided, after consuming 625 square miles, one of many blazes in the West and Canadian Prairies. Seventy homes (including cabins) have been destroyed, and 2,000 homes evacuated, with another 5,000 potentially threatened by the wildfire.

Air quality worsened this week as far east as the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic cities, where fine particulate matter reached closer to the surface, turning skies hazy and creating brilliant sunrises and sunsets. Health alerts were issued for people with medical conditions susceptible to smoke pollution along with other particles emitted by power plants, industry, and cars.

A cold front that is producing showers and storms sweeping across the Lower Lakes into the Ohio Valley and Northeast should help cleanse some of the smoke particles from the air this weekend.