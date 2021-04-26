Hazmat, fire crews say no danger in odor investigation at Easton hotel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fire and HAZMAT crews are investigating after a strange smell was reported at a local hotel off Stelzer Road near Easton Monday evening.

First responders at the scene on the 4200 block of Stelzer Road said they’re still working to figure out what’s happening and what is causing the odor.

Guests at the Extended Stay America were evacuated and are waiting outside the building.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 5 p.m. to the hotel, with firefighters, police, and people wearing health department vests.

The first team on site picked up a very strong ammonia smell, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Kristen Jensen, a guest at the hotel, was in the lobby when the building was being evacuated.

“I said, ‘What’s going on?’ and she said, ‘We aren’t sure. We have no idea what it is. It’s just really bad. Everybody’s eyes are burning and the smell is really strong,’ so I just headed out of the building,” Jensen said. “At that point, I didn’t want to be in there.”

Guests remain outside the building, waiting to get back into their rooms.