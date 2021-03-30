Have you seen it? Clintonville’s ‘big squirrel’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a new rodent in town: Big squirrel.

Clintonville residents are scratching their heads over a sign in Clinton Como Park on Pacemont Road which says: “Brown, round ears. Shy, not aggressive. Not tall, not fat. Twice the size of a regular squirrel!” Last seen near the playground and tennis courts.

Pete Gelpi stopped to read the sign, and didn’t know if it was a joke or not. “This is cool. I hope they’re serious. But if they’re not, they can have a little spoof on us too. I’ll keep my eyes peeled for that big squirrel.”

The person who put up the sign takes it seriously enough to have taken out an email address for sightings: bigsquirrelwatch@gmail.com.

But an email to the address asking for a comment hasn’t yet received a reply.