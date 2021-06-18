Have a plan during storms, seek shelter first

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Strong storms and heavy rain were felt across much of Central Ohio. Local emergency services are encouraging residents to be weather alert.

“Regardless of the emergency, you should always have a plan,” said Jeff Young, Director of Franklin County Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Young explained when thunderstorms appear, you need to move indoors as soon as possible and avoid touching any electrical equipment or plumbing.

“You really need to stay indoors, at least 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder in the area,” said Young.

If you can’t find seem to find shelter, then staying in your vehicle is your next safest option.

“Don’t go under large, tall structures. Don’t take shelter under a tree, first and foremost. Keep yourself protected so that you aren’t struck by lightning,” said Young.

Lastly, if a person is struck by lightning, you should call 911 and seek immediate medical attention. And a lightning victim does not carry an electrical charge, so they are safe to touch and perform CPR on if necessary.