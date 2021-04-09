Have a beer at the gate, Columbus airport restaurants to allow takeout alcohol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Travelers at John Glenn Columbus International Airport will be allowed to enjoy an alcoholic beverage at their gate while waiting to board.

Starting Monday, those 21 years old and up can purchase single servings of alcohol to-go in post-security areas of the airport, and drink it wherever they please before boarding their flights.

“This new amenity enhances the travel experience for those who prefer to find a quiet, distanced area to enjoy their beverage while waiting for their flight to depart,” the airport stated in a press release.

Passengers must finish or dispose of beverages before boarding their flight

